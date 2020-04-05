Couple's desperate plea for beloved pets stuck in quarantine facility

One South Island couple says they're heartbroken after learning their dogs will remain in a quarantine facility in Auckland for the duration of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Moca and Bandit. Source: Supplied

After living in Dubai for a number of years, Marie and Ian Huggins made the decision to return home to New Zealand with their two dogs Moca and Bandit.

The dogs were placed in a required quarantine at an Auckland kennel for 10 days on their arrival in New Zealand, but now due to the lockdown their stay in quarantine has been extended.

“Our dogs are our babies and we miss them terribly," Ms Huggins told 1 NEWS.

"We are desperate to get them home so they can enjoy their new life in New Zealand."

The pair have been in the facility since before the lockdown. Source: Supplied

Despite their efforts to bring their dogs home to Bannockburn, their pleas have gone unanswered.

Both the Interislander ferry and Air New Zealand say they have ceased transportation of animals as these particular trips are not deemed as essential.

While the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) says caring for animal health and their welfare is an essential service, they say they can’t authorise Ms Huggins and her husband to travel for the South Island to Auckland to pick up their pets.

“From our point of view we do not see the dogs travelling as a risk to anyone during the lockdown," Ms Huggins says.

"I understand we may not be able to enter the airport and the staff at the airport would not want to have contact with us but I’m sure we could work something out."

For Ms Huggins, it isn’t just the unprecedented cost that a longer kennel stay brings that she finds distressing, but rather the impact it is having on her husband and her dogs.

“My husband is ex-UK royal marines and suffers from a form of PTSD. The dogs really do help him, they bring love and joy to both of us.”