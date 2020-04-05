Couple to be reunited with beloved pets stuck in quarantine facility

One South Island couple is to be reunited with their dogs, previously left heartbroken when learning their dogs were to remain in a quarantine facility in Auckland for the duration of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Moca and Bandit. Source: Supplied

After living in Dubai for a number of years, Marie and Ian Huggins made the decision to return home to New Zealand with their two dogs Moca and Bandit.

The dogs were placed in a required quarantine at an Auckland kennel for 10 days on their arrival in New Zealand, but due to the lockdown their stay in quarantine had been extended.

“Our dogs are our babies and we miss them terribly," Ms Huggins told 1 NEWS.

"We are desperate to get them home so they can enjoy their new life in New Zealand."

Both the Interislander ferry and Air New Zealand say they have ceased transportation of animals as these particular trips are not deemed as essential.

“From our point of view we do not see the dogs travelling as a risk to anyone during the lockdown," Ms Huggins says.

"I understand we may not be able to enter the airport and the staff at the airport would not want to have contact with us but I’m sure we could work something out."

For Ms Huggins, it wasn't just the unprecedented cost that a longer kennel stay brought that she found distressing, but rather the impact it is having on her husband and her dogs.

Marie Huggins and her dogs. Source: Supplied

“My husband is ex-UK royal marines and suffers from a form of PTSD. The dogs really do help him, they bring love and joy to both of us.”

Despite their efforts to bring their dogs home to Bannockburn, their pleas had gone unanswered untill this afternoon.

Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) had previously told the couple they wouldn't be able to collect their dogs during the lockdown due to the long distance they would need to travel.

However, this afternoon MPI announced they will be working with the SPCA to help bring all pets stuck in quarantine for longer then their intended stays home to their owners.

"To come up with a solution, and to help reunite people and their pets, the Ministry for Primary Industries has spoken to the SPCA and we will contract them to transport animals that have finished their quarantine period to their owners," a spokesperson for MPI said.

Upon hearing the news, Marie described the move by MPI as "amazing" saying she has her "fingers and toes crossed" for their reunion with Moca and Bandit.

"If they could find a way to bring my babies home, I would be extremely grateful."