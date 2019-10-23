Couple recognised for going out of their way to help Kaikohe youth grow and thrive

Papa Mel and Mama Del, as they are known in their community, are an incredibly generous couple who go out of their way to help the youth of Kaikohe.

They put their own money and time towards providing opportunities for youth ijn the Northland town to succeed. These “life coaches” are developing influential relationships with the kids that allow them to grow and thrive.

Mel and Del are heavily involved in many sports organisations and holiday programmes as well as founding their own Mid North Sport in 2017.