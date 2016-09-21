 

Couple with over 40 identities among the 4000 people refused entry to NZ last year

A couple who each held over 20 different identities in Canada were some of the 4000 people who were refused entry to New Zealand in the last year.

3000 people were barred from getting on a flight to NZ and a further 1,300 were turned back at the border.

A new Immigration New Zealand report has shed light on the reasons people are turned away at our borders and before boarding flights.

In the 2015/16 year, 5.9 million passengers came to New Zealand, a 9 per cent increase on the last year.

Nearly 3000 people were stopped from boarding a flight to New Zealand and 1,300 were refused entry on arrival.

In the case of the serial identity fraudsters, the couple were refused entry to New Zealand when they travelled from Chile into Auckland.

The pair appeared to travel separately, with the woman flying on a Mexican passport and the man on a United States passport.

Both were able to get through passport scans at Auckland Airport with no issues, but immigration officers noticed the pair had similar "travel irregularities" which raised suspicion.

A fingerprint scan revealed the woman was a member of an international criminal ring, had been deported from the USA and Canada, had multiple convictions and 22 different identities in Canada.

The man held 21 different identities in Canada.

Both had travelled to New Zealand on "fraudulently obtained" passports and Immigration New Zealand determined they were "likely to engage in criminal activities had they been able to enter New Zealand."

While those with nothing to declare should find the process easier, Auckland Airport warns that there will be more sniffer dogs on duty as well.

Other would-be visitors included a man from Canada who was refused entry after border control discovered he was convicted of a fraud conspiracy involving $2.5 trillion of fake US government bonds.

A Brazilian women was judged to be travelling with "non-genuine" reasons after she told a border security officer she wanted to see Lord of the Rings locations and that Harry Potter was the lead character of the films.

The report also highlights passengers who flout New Zealand biosecurity laws, like a German man who arrived at Wellington Airport with a live earwig.

Biosecurity officers also found he had leaves strewn through his clothes and bedding and was carrying medicinal honey, tea leaves, spices and an apple.

He was fined by the Ministry for Primary Industries and refused entry to New Zealand after it turned out he had been excluded from Australia.

