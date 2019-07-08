TODAY |

Couple left critically injured in South Auckland house fire were using coal burner, son says

A couple who were critically injured in a house fire in South Auckland this morning had been using a charcoal burner the night before, their son says.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Avis Avenue, Papatoetoe, at around 11am, police said.

The family had been using the charcoal burner from around 7.30pm, when they had dinner. He left at around 9.30pm, after which his mother brought the charcoal burner upstairs to her bedroom, he said.

"It's very shocking to us," he said. 

The couple were found unconscious the next morning by his brother, who was concerned that they had not left for work in the morning.

"He rang me and said he had found vomit on the bed as well," he recalled. "I asked him to ring an ambulance and I'll be on the way.

"As soon as I arrived, I saw the police, ambulance and fire service."

The couple were transported to Middlemore Hospital, both in critical condition.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Avis Ave around 11am. Source: 1 NEWS
