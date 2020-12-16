Couple killed in helicopter crash north of Kaikōura to be farewelled Wednesday

A funeral for the couple killed in a helicopter crash north of Kaikōura is planned for the coming week.

Investigators on the scene of the helicopter crash north of Kaikōura. Source: 1 NEWS

Canterbury pilot Andrew Davidson, 60, and his wife Lin Chen were killed when their EC120 helicopter spiralled out of control and crashed as it came in to land at The Store cafe and campground at Kekerengu for lunch just before 1pm last Tuesday.

Their two children, along with a school friend, were seriously injured in the crash.

A service for the couple will be held in at Westpark Chapel in Christchurch on Wednesday 23 December, followed by a private cremation.

The funeral notice made special thanks to the emergency services and volunteers who helped provide help and care at the scene.

Donations to the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust were welcomed and may be made at the service.

An initial inspection of the site was carried out as part of a wider investigation into the circumstances of the crash, before the wreckage of the helicopter was removed from the beach on Wednesday.