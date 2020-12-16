TODAY |

Couple killed in helicopter crash north of Kaikōura to be farewelled Wednesday

Source: 

A funeral for the couple killed in a helicopter crash north of Kaikōura is planned for the coming week.

Investigators on the scene of the helicopter crash north of Kaikōura. Source: 1 NEWS

Canterbury pilot Andrew Davidson, 60, and his wife Lin Chen were killed when their EC120 helicopter spiralled out of control and crashed as it came in to land at The Store cafe and campground at Kekerengu for lunch just before 1pm last Tuesday.

Their two children, along with a school friend, were seriously injured in the crash.

read more
Pair killed in helicopter crash near Kaikōura named

A service for the couple will be held in at Westpark Chapel in Christchurch on Wednesday 23 December, followed by a private cremation.

The funeral notice made special thanks to the emergency services and volunteers who helped provide help and care at the scene.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Today police released the names of their parents, who died at the scene, as they continue to investigate why the tragedy occurred. Source: 1 NEWS

Donations to the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust were welcomed and may be made at the service.

An initial inspection of the site was carried out as part of a wider investigation into the circumstances of the crash, before the wreckage of the helicopter was removed from the beach on Wednesday.

The investigation will include a look at the effectiveness of the tail rotor on the helicopter.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:51
'We cannot proceed with Christmas' - UK implements strict new Covid-19 lockdown for millions
2
When to travel to avoid the traffic jams these holidays
3
Cannons fired as HMNZS Te Kaha returns home after upgrade voyage
4
Kiwis to get unique view of Jupiter and Saturn this weekend last seen 400 years ago
5
Exterminator dispels common myths about killing cockroaches in your home
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Road works on hold over holiday season

Hospital fire kills 9 Covid-19 patients at ICU in Turkey
02:25

Massive water storage project underway in Far North to future-proof region from running dry
02:13

Woman whose sexual harassment complaint sparked Weta Workshop review says it’s not over