Couple given bunks for romantic P&O cruise treated by generous Fair Go viewer - 'I'm blown away'

We have to tip our hat to the generosity of Kiwis.

Last week's romantic cruise story struck a chord, with Josh and Jasmine shocked to find the cabin they'd booked with P&O cruises came with bunks, not a bed for two.

The company wouldn't budge when Josh complained, but it seems Fair Go wasn't the only ones who thought bunks were a romantic kiss of death.

So, they have been gifted an upgrade by a kind-hearted viewer, and spending money to boot.