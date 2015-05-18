TODAY |

Couple found guilty of exploiting migrants at Auckland sweet making business

A couple have been found guilty of exploiting migrants and other immigration related charges according to Immigration New Zealand (INZ).

Mohammed Atiqul Islam and Nafisa Ahmed, originally from Bangladesh, were charged over their previous ownership of an Auckland sweet making business.

INZ say that Islam was found guilty at Auckland District Court on 10 charges of exploitation and seven other immigration related offences as well as three charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Nafisa Ahmed was jointly found guilty of seven exploitation charges relating to five victims.

Acting General Manager of INZ Jock Gilray hopes the guilty verdicts will be a strong deterrent to others looking to exploit migrants.

"The charges against Islam and Ahmed are the result of painstaking work by INZ investigators and a number of people across a range of agencies," Mr Gilray says.

"Exploiting migrants is an abhorrent practice that undermines human rights and creates an uneven playing field for the vast majority of New Zealand business that seek to comply with New Zealand law."

The couple was also found not guilty of two human trafficking charges.

The maximum penalty on the exploitation, false and misleading information and aiding and abetting charges is seven years’ imprisonment and/or a fine not exceeding $100,000.

The maximum penalty for attempting to pervert the course of justice is seven years' imprisonment.


