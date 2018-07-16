 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Couple who drowned at Auckland's Muriwai Beach were refugees with nine children, one grandchild

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The two people who were swept off rocks at Auckland's Muriwai Beach yesterday afternoon and drowned were a refugee couple from Burma who leave behind nine children and one grandchild.

A man and a woman were pulled from the water around 2pm this afternoon.
Source: 1 NEWS

Today police confirmed to 1 NEWS that Kay Dah Ukay, 48, and his wife Mu Thu Pa died while fishing off the rocks at the beach on the west coast.

Police also confirmed the couple had nine children.

A witness at the scene told 1 NEWS a man, Kay Dah Ukay, fell into the water first. The woman with him, Mu Thu Pa, used her fishing rod to try and help him out, before she was dragged in herself.

NZ Herald reports that the couple's three youngest children aged 13, 9 and 7 were with the couple when the accident occurred. 

Another daughter of the couple Dah Htoo Ukay, 25, told NZ Herald her father had been dragging in a catch when he slipped on the rocks and fell into the surf. 

"When they went fishing they got a big fish and tried to take it out," she said.

"He was slipping on the rock and fell in the water.

"My mother also tried to hold the rod. My younger sister tried to grab my mother, but she fell in the water too."

The remaining children reportedly then called for help.

A spokesperson for the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter says they were dispatched to the scene around 2.15pm yesterday and were told one of the patients, a man in his 40s, had drowned before they arrived.

The second patient, a woman, was receiving CPR when the rescue helicopter arrived.

After a period of time, despite all efforts to save her, the patient was confirmed deceased as well, the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said.

The Burmese couple and their older children had escaped from Burma into Thailand 20 years ago.

The family resided in a refugee camp on the Thai/Burmese border for the next 10 years.

They were resettled in New Zealand in January 2008.

Seven of the nine children of the couple are still living in the family home in Henderson.


Related

Accidents

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Meghan Markle smiling.

Most read story: Meghan Markle's father to fly to UK to make peace with her

03:28
2
The Acting PM has spoken about the Government’s huge defence spend on Poseidon aircraft.

Winston Peters says Government's $2.3 billion Poseidon aircraft spend avoids New Zealand ‘bludging on others’


02:03
3
A police officer has called it the most horrific scene he’s been too.

Daughter who lost her Kiwi mum in brutal Perth killing says she tried to get help but system failed them - 'now we all suffer'

06:49
4
It's been claimed to be an eyesore, and the Waimate shed is disturbing the peace and tranquillity.

Simple green shed divides neighbours in small south Canterbury town

07:33
5
The British entertainer is in New Zealand for shows in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Watch: Dynamo wows Hayley Holt with mind-bending magic card trick live on air

00:25
A man and a woman were pulled from the water around 2pm this afternoon.

Couple who drowned at Auckland's Muriwai Beach were refugees with nine children, one grandchild

The couple's three youngest children - aged 13, 9 and 7 - were reportedly with their parents when the accident occurred.


00:40
Discussion around the statue of Papatūānuku – the Earth Mother – are at early stages, but are already proving controversial.

Iwi puts the brakes on statue idea for Auckland's Bastion Point, calling it 'an idea in its infancy'

Ngāti Whātua Orākei Trust Deputy Chair Ngarimu Blair sad the concept animation for the statue is only a concept, and further discussion is needed.

03:28
The Acting PM has spoken about the Government’s huge defence spend on Poseidon aircraft.

Winston Peters says Government's $2.3 billion Poseidon aircraft spend avoids New Zealand ‘bludging on others’

The Acting PM has spoken about the Government’s huge defence spend on TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

The Counties Manukau DHB says there's been a "progressive increase" in the amount of time patients stay at Middlemore.

Auckland, Northland hospital computer systems within minutes of failing - report

This followed a power cut at Middlemore Hospital on an unspecified date in Sept 2018.

Teen charged with Perth triple-murder presented at hospital in 'psychotic state' day before deaths of Kiwi woman and her two children

WAtoday reports Teancum Vernon Petersen-Crofts was at the emergency department of Perth's St John of God Midland public hospital on Saturday evening.