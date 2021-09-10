TODAY |

Country's biggest A&P Show 'driving ahead'

Source:  1 NEWS

Organisers of the country's biggest A&P Show are hoping Level 1 will be in place in time for the event in two months.

The New Zealand Agricultural Show kicks off in Christchurch between November 10 and 12.

It was cancelled due to Covid-19 last year — the first time since World War II.

Tickets are already on sale, with more than 1000 sold already. This year, children go free.

The show's Geoff Bone told 1News the three-day event was an economy in itself. 

With huge volumes of trade going through it, people relied on the show, he said.

Christchurch A&P Show (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

"We have to take a positive set of mind on this. It’s our responsibility to do it safely, but to make sure we do everything to support our economy, our community, and the only thing we can do to support that is to keep driving ahead until we’re told that we can’t."

The Food Den has been a part of the show for more than 40 years.

Family-owned, Dennis McGrath said it had lost most of its September jobs, but it was "full-steam ahead on everything else".

"We’ll plan until we’re told otherwise."

But while organisers of the A&P Show forge ahead, the organisers of the WOW Awards Show have cancelled the event.

