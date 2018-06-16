 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Counties Manuakau DHB chief executive cleared by State Services Commissioner

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Health

The State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has cleared the former Counties Manukau District Health Board chief executive of any conflict of interest after his integrity was questioned in Parliament by a National MP.

Jami-Lee Ross used Parliamentary privilege last month to raise questions about Stephen McKernan and the management of a possible conflict of interest when he was Acting Director-General of Health from February to June this year.

Mr Hughes said the review had found nothing that would cause him to be critical of Mr McKernan or any decisions and actions he made while acting Director-General.

He said he would have called it out if there was any evidence of inappropriate conduct or a lack of integrity.

"That is not the case here. The questions that were raised, and the manner in which they were raised, cast doubt on the integrity of a well-respected former public servant. This is regrettable. I have a responsibility to correct that. This report settles the matter."

Mr Ross had questioned whether Mr McKernan had oversight of, or made any decisions, regarding a Ministry of Health review into a number of issues at Counties Manukau DHB, where Mr McKernan was chief executive from 2002 to 2006.

"Mr McKernan is highly regarded in the health sector and returned for a short stint as Director-General of Health from a desire to continue to provide public service. I thank him for his service," Mr Hughes said.

"The only decisions that Mr McKernan made relating to the progress of the Ministry of Health review were to ensure that people that could be affected by it were properly advised and had an opportunity to comment."

The review was carried out by the State Services Commission's chief legal officer Andrew Royle.

Mr Hughes said the ministry should now be able to get on and complete its review into Counties Manukau, which arose following a DHB audit report.

The Counties Manukau DHB says there's been a "progressive increase" in the amount of time patients stay at Middlemore. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A nude Kurt Baker sits on teammate Trael Joass' shoulders while celebrating the All Blacks Sevens world cup win.

Most read: 'I showered!' Kurt Baker poses nude on teammate's shoulders in hilarious All Blacks Sevens World Cup celebratory pic
2

Watch: World champion sevens stars Portia Woodman and Gayle Broughton show off classic dance moves after arriving home
3

Video: US baseball fan incorrectly lambasted as 'monster' for 'stealing' kid's ball
4

'Part of you would like to be out there' - Crusaders great Richie McCaw admits missing play-offs
5

Australian sevens’ players tackle each other in humiliating fashion after jinking Irish footwork leaves them flailing in rival’s wake

MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Kingi Tūheitia.

SFO searches office of the Māori King
Desks in classroom (generic).

Limited statutory manager appointed at prestigious Auckland girls' school Carmel College
00:40
Employees of national furniture and appliance retailer Smiths City have even more reason to celebrate the company’s 100 year centenary.

Smiths City to pay staff 2018 living wage as company celebrates 100-year centenary
00:31
Julie Chapman from the youth charity said many Kiwi students are “micromanaging” their periods, without access to sanitary products.

'Some girls now take the pill to stop their bleeding' - charity says 'period poverty' forcing Kiwi girls to take desperate sanitary measures

TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:34
National Party leader Simon Bridges accused the Government of 'going soft' on beneficiaries.

Watch: Winston Peters has House laughing saying he’s concerned Jacinda Ardern will call and say ‘this job looks too easy’ during exchange with Simon Bridges

'Some girls now take the pill to stop their bleeding' - charity says 'period poverty' forcing Kiwi girls to take desperate sanitary measures

'Part of you would like to be out there' - Crusaders great Richie McCaw admits missing play-offs

Ninety per cent of New Zealanders support decriminalisation of medical cannabis, says Drug Foundation

Double delight as All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England