Counties Manuakau DHB chief executive cleared by State Services Commissioner

The State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has cleared the former Counties Manukau District Health Board chief executive of any conflict of interest after his integrity was questioned in Parliament by a National MP.

Jami-Lee Ross used Parliamentary privilege last month to raise questions about Stephen McKernan and the management of a possible conflict of interest when he was Acting Director-General of Health from February to June this year.

Mr Hughes said the review had found nothing that would cause him to be critical of Mr McKernan or any decisions and actions he made while acting Director-General.

He said he would have called it out if there was any evidence of inappropriate conduct or a lack of integrity.

"That is not the case here. The questions that were raised, and the manner in which they were raised, cast doubt on the integrity of a well-respected former public servant. This is regrettable. I have a responsibility to correct that. This report settles the matter."

Mr Ross had questioned whether Mr McKernan had oversight of, or made any decisions, regarding a Ministry of Health review into a number of issues at Counties Manukau DHB, where Mr McKernan was chief executive from 2002 to 2006.

"Mr McKernan is highly regarded in the health sector and returned for a short stint as Director-General of Health from a desire to continue to provide public service. I thank him for his service," Mr Hughes said.

"The only decisions that Mr McKernan made relating to the progress of the Ministry of Health review were to ensure that people that could be affected by it were properly advised and had an opportunity to comment."

The review was carried out by the State Services Commission's chief legal officer Andrew Royle.