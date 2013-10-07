Counterfeit $50 notes circulating in Palmerston North - police warn

Police are urging residents in Palmerston North to be on the look out for counterfeit money, after a number of $50 notes have been presented at various shops.

File image of $50 and $100 notes. Source: 1 NEWS

At least eight fake $50 notes have been presented at supermarkets, pubs, and service stations in Palmerston North since May 14.



"We are asking the community to ensure they pay extra attention to any larger denomination notes they come into contact with," Constable Mark Reid said.

"People who work in jobs where they handle cash are also asked to take extra care."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact local police, or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Advice for people when they suspect they are being given counterfeit money:

If you haven't accepted the banknote yet, politely refuse to accept it.

Under no circumstances should you take actions that may jeopordise your safety or that of others.

Please report to the police that someone potentially attempted to pass a counterfeit note.

If you are in possession of a suspect banknote, store the banknote safely and handle it as little as possible.

Note all relevant details such as date, time and place of receipt, car registration number and whether you have CCTV.