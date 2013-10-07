 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Counterfeit $50 notes circulating in Palmerston North - police warn

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police are urging residents in Palmerston North to be on the look out for counterfeit money, after a number of $50 notes have been presented at various shops.

File image of $50 and $100 notes.

Source: 1 NEWS

At least eight fake $50 notes have been presented at supermarkets, pubs, and service stations in Palmerston North since May 14.

"We are asking the community to ensure they pay extra attention to any larger denomination notes they come into contact with," Constable Mark Reid said.

"People who work in jobs where they handle cash are also asked to take extra care."

Police are asking anyone with information to contact local police, or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Advice for people when they suspect they are being given counterfeit money:

If you haven't accepted the banknote yet, politely refuse to accept it.

Under no circumstances should you take actions that may jeopordise your safety or that of others.

Please report to the police that someone potentially attempted to pass a counterfeit note.

If you are in possession of a suspect banknote, store the banknote safely and handle it as little as possible.

Note all relevant details such as date, time and place of receipt, car registration number and whether you have CCTV.

Please hand any suspect banknote to Police as soon as possible and provide any details around how you came into possession of it.

Related

Manawatu-Wanganui

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:30
1
The National Party deputy was clearly delighted by what her boss was saying.

Most read: Watch Paula Bennett's brilliant facials during Simon Bridges' Budget speech

2

Ministry reviews decision not to extend student allowance for unemployed man told he has to quit night class or face benefit cut

3

DOC disappointed after falcon shot on Hastings farm - 'Euthanasia was the most humane option'

4

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in South Auckland

02:51
5
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

00:48
‘Excuse me’ – David Parker chokes up while remembering plight of homeless 11-year-old girl

Watch: 'Still brings me to tears' - Emotional Minister David Parker close to crying as he recalls story of homeless 11-year-old girl during poverty speech today

The Economic Development Minister was delivering a post-Budget speech when he told the audience about an RNZ interview last year.

St John Ambulance (file picture).

Person critically injured in animal attack near Raglan

The victim has been transported to a medical facility.

02:40
The Alpine Fault spans most of the South Island and is due to rupture about every 300 years – it last did so 301 years ago.

Most read story: 'Not if but when' - Alpine Fault preparations continue for when the big one hits South Island

When it does rupture, the earthquake is expected to be magnitude 8 or above, which is likely to affect almost all of the South Island badly.

01:09
Some would come from reprioritisation, which is pulling money from other sectors.

John Armstrong's analysis: Budget went some way to meeting Labour's unrealistic election promises

Grant Robertson needed to give health a cash injection while avoiding getting into huge debt, says our columnist.

Man charged over sexually motivated attack on female jogger in Auckland, police say same man linked to other nearby 'incidents'

The victim suffered minor injuries and was left shaken by the incident on May 11.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 