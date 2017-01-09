Counter terrorism expert calls for rethink of student visas after ISIS bomb maker studied in New Zealand

A counter terrorism expert is calling for a rethink of the visa scheme for students from certain countries after it was revealed a Saudi man who had studied in New Zealand was killed in a shootout with police in Saudi Arabia, having planned a terror attack.

Saudi Arabia police killed Taie Bin Salem bin Yaslem Al-Saya'ari and another man in a shootout on Saturday after they say he planned an attack at one of Islam's holiest sites, the Medina mosque last July.

Four people were killed and five wounded by a suicide bomber at the mosque, and Saudi authorities say Al-Saya'ari was the man who made the bomb for ISIS.

Dr Paul Buchanan says the revelation that Al-Saya'ari was a former student in this country is not entirely surprising given the fact that Saudi Arabia and other middle eastern countries have student visa bilateral agreements with New Zealand that allow up to 1000 students a year to arrive here.

"If even one of them goes off the right track that's one too many," he told 1 NEWS.

"So the fact that we don't have any security vetting for these students on their way in poses enormous problems, because on the one hand we have to balance the interests, the financial interests, of the universities and the diplomatic interests of the government with these countries of origin.

"And on the other hand we have to balance the national security interests, not in terms of domestic security, but in terms of New Zealand's international reputation.

"Because if we export people who hone their skills in New Zealand at our universities and then go abroad and commit terrorist acts that harms us as well as the countries in question."

Immigration New Zealand confirmed to 1 NEWS that Al-Saya'ari arrived in New Zealand in July of 2008 and held a series of student visas before leaving the country in November, 2013.

The University of Auckland said Al-Saya'ari took part in an English Language Preparation programme from mid-2008 to mid-2009, but did not progress into further study at the university.

Dr Buchanan says there needs to be a Government reconsideration of the student visa scheme "from certain countries in terms of security vetting".

"And that may involve having to reduce the amount of visas issued simply because New Zealand doesn't have the resources to security vet thousands of students on a yearly basis," he said.