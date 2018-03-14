TODAY |

Countdown's restriction on selling energy drinks to under 16s 'disappointing', Beverage Council says

Countdown's decision to restrict the sale of energy drinks to people under the age of 16 has been labelled disappointing by the New Zealand Beverage Council, which called the regulation "a solution looking for a problem."

The Beverage Council said there was no evidence to support the supermarket chain's decision, adding that New Zealand has some of the most stringent energy drink regulations in the world, and that those measures have been proven to be working well.

Spokesperson Stephen Jones said in a statement that "while we respect the right of Countdown to make this decision, this really is a case of a solution looking for a problem."

Mr Jones said research from Food Standards Australia and New Zealand showed energy drinks "contribute less than three per cent of the overall caffeine intake of young people aged between nine and 15."

"The ingredients in energy drinks have been proven to be safe and have been approved by Food Standards Australia and New Zealand.

"But, like all beverages containing caffeine they should be consumed in moderation.

"While it is laudable for retailers to look at ways to help improve the diets of young people, it makes little sense to put in place restrictions targeting a single product that contributes less than three per cent of a young person's caffeine intake."

Countdown's move follows the UK's enforcement of similar laws over the dangers highly-caffeinated drinks pose to young people.

The new energy drink regulations will come into effect from September 1.
 

Source: 1 NEWS
