Countdown's new transgender policy to support transitioning staff - 'We want everyone to feel supported'

A new transgender transitioning policy has been announced by Countdown to support of New Zealand staff who are transitioning.

The policy "outlines Countdown's responsibilities as an employer and commitment to providing an inclusive environment, as well as the practical assistance available to team members who are transitioning genders," Countdown says in a press release.

Countdown's General Manager Corporate Affairs James Walker said it was "extremely important" to have a clear policy for transgender team members.

"No matter your sex, age, ethnicity or gender identity, or sexual orientation, we want everyone to feel supported."

The policy included, "having formal support processes in place for our transgender team members when they need it, such as when they wish to be known by their new name, using toilets and changing rooms that match their gender identity, and ensuring they can take time off for medical care relating to transition," Mr Walker said.

"We have several coaches who have extensive experience in helping people through the gender transitioning process, and can assist our leaders with potential conversations they might have with their teams."

Tracee Nelley, President of Agender NZ said the policy would allow employees to have support and protection within the workplace.