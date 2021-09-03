Countdowns across NZ will open 10am Saturday after 'devastating' attack

Countdown supermarkets nationwide will not open until 10am Saturday (September 4) after a terrorist attack at the LynnMall store on Friday.

The incident happened at 2.30pm when a man, known to police, stabbed multiple people at Countdown LynnMall, leaving six people in hospital, with three of them in critical condition.

The offender had entered New Zealand in 2011 and became a person of interest in 2016 after his engagement with violent extremist content.

Speaking about the harrowing event, Countdown’s General Manager of Safety Kiri Hannifin said in a statement, staff are in "deep shock".

“We are devastated by this violent attack in our LynnMall store today. Our hearts are heavy knowing what our team and customers have witnessed and been through. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and their families, and we will be supporting all of our LynnMall team in particular.

“Operating with Covid-19 in the community puts our team under considerable pressure as they do their very best every day to keep each other, and our customers safe. This event today, particularly so soon after the incident at Dunedin Central, is very distressing."

In May, four people were stabbed at a Countdown supermarket on Cumberland Street in Dunedin - the 42-year-old man accused of the attack was charged with four counts of attempted murder.

"Our whole team will be deeply affected by what has happened, and we want them to have a chance to talk and to get the support they need.

“We know that customers are very reliant on our stores at the moment, but hope they understand that tomorrow morning especially, our team has to come first.

“Over the last few weeks Kiwis have shown our team such gratitude and kindness. It’s difficult to comprehend the events of today and we are in deep shock.

“The safety of our team, and our customers, is always our priority, and this is at the heart of our Covid-19 response as well. We will cooperate with the police in any way we can to understand what’s happened,” Hannifin says.