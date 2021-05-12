Countdown workers return to store following blessing by kaumatua after Monday's stabbing attack

Workers at the Dunedin Countdown which was the scene of a stabbing attack on Monday have returned to the store today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Four people were injured in the attack, two of whom are workers at the Cumberland Street Countdown.

Three of the victims remain in a serious but stable condition in Dunedin Hospital and one remains in a moderate condition.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with four counts of murder over the incident.

This morning the store was blessed by local kaumatua before staffed returned to prepare for the store's reopening.

"Our focus now is on helping make sure our team’s return to the store is as peaceful and as healing as it can be," Countdown's general manager Kiri Hannifin said in a statement.