Countdown stores to limit customers, introduce perspex shields during coronavirus lockdown

Countdown supermarkets will be introducing a range of measures to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in its stores during the lockdown period.

Supermarkets around the nation will remain open as an essential service.

From tomorrow, all Countdown stores will be introducing additional measures to ensure they can continue to keep staff and customers safe.

These include rolling out perspex screens at checkout to help protect both team and customers from any sneezes or coughs.

They will begin being rolled out in our stores from tomorrow.

Limiting the number of customers in store at any one time so customers can maintain physical distance between each other and our team.

The number allowed will depend on the size of the store and will be managed via security.

Closing every second self service checkout and every second checkout to allow for social distancing.

Customers will need to pack their own groceries, temporarily to help speed up the check out process and ensure we can move customers through our stores quickly and efficiently. It will also limit the handling of items being bought.

Asking customers to use paywave wherever possible to cut down on the handling of bank cards.

"These new measures are in addition to the other changes many customers will have seen in place already, including new markings at the checkouts, which provide a physical distancing guide," Countdown said in a statement.

"We understand that for some people, these changes will be unsettling but we want to do all we can to help prevent the spread of Covid-19."