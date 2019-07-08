Countdown to stop selling fireworks following decline in customer demand

Countdown will no longer sell fireworks in their stores following a decline in customer demand.

It comes after a recent survey found that 66 per cent of customers indicated they rarely or never buy fireworks for private use, Countdown said in a statement.

Almost half of those surveyed said they were buying less fireworks than they did two years ago.

Seventy-one per cent said they were moving away from fireworks over concerns for animal welfare, while 49 per cent had fire safety concerns, and 30 per cent chose not to buy fireworks for environmental reasons. The survey also found 34 per cent said disturbing their neighbours was the reason they're stepping away, and personal safety put off 30 per cent.

"Our customers have told us that while they still love to celebrate special occasions such as Matariki, Diwali, Chinese New Year and Guy Fawkes, backyard fireworks at home are becoming less of an occasion than they used to be," Countdown general manager merchandise, Scott Davidson, said.

"We've decided to leave it to the professionals and we think the vast majority of our customers and our team will agree with this."

SPCA CEO Andrea Midgen praised the move, noting that fireworks "can be terrifying to animals, whether that's on Guy Fawkes night or at any other time of the year".

"Every year animals are injured, frightened, go missing or occasionally suffer abuse related to fireworks," Ms Midgen said. "While we urge pet owners to plan ahead and keep their pets inside, safe and happy on Guy Fawkes night, we know that's harder said than done when fireworks are let off at all times over the Guy Fawkes sales period and beyond.