Countdown staffer spat on by customer in Christchurch

A Countdown security guard has been tested for Covid-19 after being spat on by a customer in Christchurch.

Countdown Church Corner, Riccarton, Christchurch

The incident occurred at the Church Corner store on Friday afternoon after a 58-year-old man, previously trespassed for abusive behaviour, was barred from entering.

Police say the man was refused entry due to not wearing a face covering, result in him allegedly threatening and spitting at the worker.

"The man was trespassed from the store and subsequently made threats against the security guard," Superintendent Lane Todd said.

"He then spat at the security guard before leaving the store."

The man was taken into custody by police a short time later, injuring his leg after allegedly resisting arrest which resulted in him being taken to hospital for treatment.

"People undertaking behaviour such as spitting at or on others are putting the health and safety of the public at risk and we treat this seriously," Todd said.

The customer has since been charged with assault, resisting arrest and threatening to kill. He's also been found in breach of Covid-19 restrictions.

"It's always incredibly disappointing when our team are subject to abusive behaviour, but it is particularly distressing when this involves spitting at a time when the country is experiencing a community outbreak," General Manager Kiri Hannafin told 1NEWS.

Under Alert Level 4 last year, supermarket chains reported a spike in abuse, both physical and verbal, towards their staff.