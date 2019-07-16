Countdown staff left in the dark over meat shortages

Supermarket staff say they have been left in the dark over shortages of meat products at Countdown this weekend.
Source: istock.com
Shoppers have taken to social media to describe the empty shelves in the meat departments of Countdown stores in Auckland.
A store worker, who asked not to be named, said staff had not been told what to tell customers.
The supermarket chain said a small technical issue that affected meatpacking and delivery in the North Island has since been resolved.
One staff member said an IT fault at a new meat processing plant affected 147 stores and those still waiting for deliveries should get them by the end of the day.