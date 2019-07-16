TODAY |

Countdown staff left in the dark over meat shortages

Supermarket staff say they have been left in the dark over shortages of meat products at Countdown this weekend.

Shoppers have taken to social media to describe the empty shelves in the meat departments of Countdown stores in Auckland.

A store worker, who asked not to be named, said staff had not been told what to tell customers.

The supermarket chain said a small technical issue that affected meatpacking and delivery in the North Island has since been resolved.

One staff member said an IT fault at a new meat processing plant affected 147 stores and those still waiting for deliveries should get them by the end of the day.

