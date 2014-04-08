Countdown recalls two of its branded cleaning products over faulty child resistant cap fears

Countdown is recalling its own brand Essentials Domestic Cleaner over faulty child resistant safety cap fears.

Countdown sign. Source: 1 NEWS

A statement released by Countdown this afternoon says the recall includes the Fresh 1.25L and Essentials Domestic Cleaner Regular 1.25L range with use by dates up to and including June 2019.

The products have been sold in Countdown, FreshChoice and SuperValue stores nationwide.

The company says it's "a precautionary measure only."

Countdown is recalling these products due to a faulty child resistant cap which could cause the product to leak. Essentials Domestic Cleaner is a poisonous substance. If the product leaks it may pose a health risk to customers and possible damage to property.

Customers can return faulty products to any Countdown supermarket for a full refund.