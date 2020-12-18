Countdown recalls Macro Almond, Brazil and Cashew spread

Countdown has tonight announced it's recalling Macro Almond, Brazil and Cashew Spread 250g.

Macro spread. Source: Countdown

In a media release, Countdown states the recall is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, peanuts.

"Countdown has issued a nationwide recall of this product which is sold at Countdown, SuperValue and Fresh Choice," the release reads.

"The impacted product has a best before date of between 15/4/21 and 30/11/21.

"Any customer who has bought this product is asked to return the product to their nearest Countdown store for a full refund.

"Customers who have a peanut allergy or intolerance should not consume this product."

Countdown says it has not yet received any complaints from customers.

Customers can call a toll free customer service number for more information on 0800 40 40 40.