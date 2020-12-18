TODAY |

Countdown recalls Macro Almond, Brazil and Cashew spread

Source:  1 NEWS

Countdown has tonight announced it's recalling Macro Almond, Brazil and Cashew Spread 250g.

Macro spread. Source: Countdown

In a media release, Countdown states the recall is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen, peanuts.

"Countdown has issued a nationwide recall of this product which is sold at Countdown, SuperValue and Fresh Choice," the release reads.

"The impacted product has a best before date of between 15/4/21 and 30/11/21.

"Any customer who has bought this product is asked to return the product to their nearest Countdown store for a full refund.

"Customers who have a peanut allergy or intolerance should not consume this product."

Countdown says it has not yet received any complaints from customers.

Customers can call a toll free customer service number for more information on 0800 40 40 40.

"There have been no reports of illness, however if you have consumed this product and you have concerns, please seek medical advice," Countdown says.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
