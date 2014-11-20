TODAY |

Countdown recalls Crunchy Natural Almonds due to raised levels of fungi, alflatoxin

Supermarket giant Countdown is recalling its Woolworths Crunchy Natural Almonds 225g snackpots.

It comes amid concerns the products have “non-compliant levels” of aflatoxin in the almonds.

The products have been sold in Countdown stores nationwide between 30 June and 6 August. However, no complaints or reports of illness have been made, according to a statement the company issued today.

The snackpots concerned have a best before date of 2/01/2020.

Aflatoxins are naturally occurring in many food products and are produced by a group of moulds that grow on food produced in hot and tropical climates.

Levels of aflatoxin in the New Zealand diet are usually very low and don’t represent a health risk. However, consumption of food products with increased levels of aflatoxin over a continuous period of time can be harmful.
 

Countdown will provide full refunds to customers who return the product. 

