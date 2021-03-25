Countdown recalls cauliflower rice after complaints of small pieces of wood in bags

Countdown has issued a nationwide recall of Woolworths brand cauliflower rice after complaints of small pieces of wood being found inside the 400gm bags.

Woolworths Cauliflower Rice 400g. Source: MPI

Countdown sent out an email to some customers who recently purchased the product with details of the recall.

"We take product safety seriously. That’s why we wanted to let you know personally that, following receipt of two complaints, we have issued a nationwide recall of this product due to the potential presence of small pieces of wood in one batch with a best before date of 08 OCT 2022," the email reads.

"The batch you had purchased may have been different to the above batch, however our systems cannot identify that level of detail.

"If you have this product, please don’t consume it. Return it to your nearest Countdown for a full refund, or for online customers, you’re welcome to call our Customer Care team on 0800 40 40 40."