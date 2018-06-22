 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Countdown will no longer import over 177 tonnes of plastic as it changes packaging for some items

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Countdown will no longer import over 177 tonnes of plastic with the supermarket chain transitioning packaging for dozens of its bakery and delicatessen items to locally sourced recycled material.

Countdown. (file)

Source: 1 NEWS

Wellington-based company Flight Plastics Ltd, will provide Countdown with 19 recycled PET (rPET) packaging products that will begin to appear in stores from August, the supermarket chain announced today.

Countdown’s General Manager Corporate Affairs, Kiri Hannifin, said the company was looking for all opportunities to protect New Zealand's environment.

"Flight Plastics have invested significant time, energy and resource into producing innovative packaging solutions that are better for our environment. We are proud to be working with them and using their products in our stores."

Ms Hannifin said Countdown was exploring options to reduce unnecessary packaging while continuing to meet food safety standards.

"New Zealand's waste management infrastructure is under pressure, with recycling being stockpiled and limited onshore solutions. Countdown's starting point is to, wherever we can, reduce unnecessary packaging, particularly single use packaging."

"However where we do need it, for example to meet food safety standards, we need to be a lot more purposeful and thoughtful in what we use. There may be different solutions going forward but at the moment using New Zealand sourced rPET is a great option for us."

"Flight Plastics source their plastic from the New Zealand waste stream. This means we not only avoid new plastic coming into New Zealand but we can help take pressure off the waste stream and avoid plastic ending up in the landfill."

Keith Smith, CEO of Flight Plastics, said the new packaging products could be recycled repeatedly.

"These products made at Flight Plastics won’t need disposal after use – they can be recycled again and again as customers return them via their recycle bin."

The new packaging products will start appearing in Countdown stores in August as the company strives to deliver the goal of 100% reusable, recyclable, and compostable packaging by 2025.

It is the latest move by a big supermarket chain on the use of plastic shopping bags.
Source: 1 NEWS

Last month, Countdown began phasing out plastic bags at 10 supermarkets after pledging to phase out single-use plastic bags by the end of 2018 in October last year.

Related

Economy

Business

Environment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:48
1
The PM's first child is due June 17, and yesterday she released some details around photo ops and hospitals to address public interest.

Jacinda Ardern's newborn 'hungry and alert' with mum 'a bit tired' after staying up all night feeding her

00:54
2
'She maintains a great interest' - Jacinda Ardern meets the Queen and talks about New Zealand

Queen Elizabeth congratulates Jacinda Ardern on birth of baby girl

02:52
3
With Chris Chang benched, Jack Tame leads TVNZ's football buffs to talk about today's action.

World Cup Chat: Don't cry for me Argentina - Messi has a mare as the Aussies start to shine

00:25
4
Frizell is set to debut for the All Blacks in Dunedin for the final Test against France on Saturday.

Watch: Softly spoken Shannon Frizell has reporters in stitches with honest answer about the All Blacks duty he finds most challenging

5
Australian bowler Joe Mennie was struck by Martin Guptill

Australian bowler left needing medical attention after being struck by Martin Guptill drive

00:54
'She maintains a great interest' - Jacinda Ardern meets the Queen and talks about New Zealand

Queen Elizabeth congratulates Jacinda Ardern on birth of baby girl

The Prime Minister's Office confirmed to 1 NEWS that Ms Ardern received a private congratulatory message from her majesty.

02:52
With Chris Chang benched, Jack Tame leads TVNZ's football buffs to talk about today's action.

World Cup Chat: Don't cry for me Argentina - Messi has a mare as the Aussies start to shine

With Chris Chang benched, Jack Tame leads TVNZ's football buffs to talk about today's action.

00:48
The PM's first child is due June 17, and yesterday she released some details around photo ops and hospitals to address public interest.

Jacinda Ardern's newborn 'hungry and alert' with mum 'a bit tired' after staying up all night feeding her

At 4.45pm yesterday, the Prime Minister gave birth to a 3.31kg healthy baby girl.

02:56
The former New Zealand prime minister says Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford are a 21st century example of gender equality.

'They are role modelling gender equality' - Helen Clark thrilled with Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford's new baby

The former Prime Minister says: "It's another sign of New Zealand’s accepting of full gender equality".


01:31
Grant Robertson overjoyed for Jacinda Ardern, Clarke Gayford and their baby girl

Watch: How the world's media reacted to news of Jacinda Ardern’s baby

It wasn't just the big media players of the Western world taking an interest.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 