Countdown will no longer import over 177 tonnes of plastic as it changes packaging for some items

Countdown will no longer import over 177 tonnes of plastic with the supermarket chain transitioning packaging for dozens of its bakery and delicatessen items to locally sourced recycled material.

Countdown. (file) Source: 1 NEWS

Wellington-based company Flight Plastics Ltd, will provide Countdown with 19 recycled PET (rPET) packaging products that will begin to appear in stores from August, the supermarket chain announced today.

Countdown’s General Manager Corporate Affairs, Kiri Hannifin, said the company was looking for all opportunities to protect New Zealand's environment.

"Flight Plastics have invested significant time, energy and resource into producing innovative packaging solutions that are better for our environment. We are proud to be working with them and using their products in our stores."

Ms Hannifin said Countdown was exploring options to reduce unnecessary packaging while continuing to meet food safety standards.

"New Zealand's waste management infrastructure is under pressure, with recycling being stockpiled and limited onshore solutions. Countdown's starting point is to, wherever we can, reduce unnecessary packaging, particularly single use packaging."

"However where we do need it, for example to meet food safety standards, we need to be a lot more purposeful and thoughtful in what we use. There may be different solutions going forward but at the moment using New Zealand sourced rPET is a great option for us."

"Flight Plastics source their plastic from the New Zealand waste stream. This means we not only avoid new plastic coming into New Zealand but we can help take pressure off the waste stream and avoid plastic ending up in the landfill."

Keith Smith, CEO of Flight Plastics, said the new packaging products could be recycled repeatedly.

"These products made at Flight Plastics won’t need disposal after use – they can be recycled again and again as customers return them via their recycle bin."