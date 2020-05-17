Countdown on as Kiwi kids prepare to return to school after lockdown

TODAY |

The countdown is on as kids across New Zealand prepare to return to school this week.

It's been more than seven weeks since many children were in their classrooms, with the nation preparing to open its gates once again tomorrow.

However, things won't be quite the same as normal just yet, with a number of measures now in place for the post Covid-19 reality many are having to get used to.

Hand sanitiser is in place along with other strict hygiene measures. Social distancing will be key, while some schools are even requiring children to keep a record of who they play with at lunchtime for contact tracing purposes.

Principals are preparing for a range of emotions among returning students.

"They'll be coming back to us some with quite high anxiety," Darfield High School principal James Morris told 1 NEWS.

"There'll be a lot of excitement there, and I think a lot will be looking forward to coming back and so it's how do we navigate that."

Parents are also urged to make it clear to their children that it'll be normal to take some getting used to their new way of learning.

"It's helpful to know that other people are feeling the same way and everyone's going to be supporting them and that they're only expected to do as much as they can do," child development expert Nathan Willis says.

"You know, one step forward at a time, that's all that's expected of them, so just make it easier."

