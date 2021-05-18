TODAY |

Countdown gets formal complaint over 'farmers' market' branding on shopping bags

Source: 

A group representing farmers' markets has complained to the Commerce Commission about an item being sold in some Countdown supermarkets.

In some stores, Countdown is selling re-usable jute shopping bags that have the words "FARMERS MARKET" printed on them as part of the design.

The supermarket chain said the bags were not Countdown branded and were supplied by a New Zealand company.

Farmers' Markets New Zealand (FMNZ) was unhappy with the design, describing it as misleading.

FMNZ chairperson Jonathan Walker said a supermarket was not a farmers' market and it wanted to preserve the difference between the two retail outlets.

"A farmers' market is a food market and that food is sold by the producer, so it's a very short food chain which directly benefits local businesses and the local food economy."

Countdown said it would take the feedback on board and discuss it with the supplier and welcomed the opportunity speak to FMNZ if it wanted to.

"At Countdown we sell a range of reusable bags with a range of designs - these ones are a short series as we frequently refresh our reusable bag offer."

Countdown was proud to work directly with farmers and growers nationwide, it said.

The Commerce Commission said it was yet to assess the complaint from Farmers' Markets New Zealand.

Walker said about 50,000 people sourced food every week from 30 markets nationwide.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Business
Farming
