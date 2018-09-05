TODAY |

Countdown customers able to use own containers for over-the-counter items from Monday

Countdown customers in Auckland and Christchurch will be allowed to use their own containers for over-the-counter items from Monday, Countdown has announced.

The service, which includes deli, meat and seafood counters, will be available for 18 stores in Christchurch, Amberley, Kaiapoi, Rangiora and Rolleston stores, and Auckland's Mt Eden and Mt Roskill stores, Countdown said in a statement.

It comes after Foodstuff last month announced New World, Pak’nSave and Four Square stores in the North Island would accept customers' own containers.

    Previously it wasn't allowed due to health and safety reasons.

    "We know that BYO containers are an option many of our customers are looking for in their drive to reduce single-use plastic," Countdown general manager corporate affairs, safety and sustainability Kiri Hannifin said.

    "We've already received lots of requests from concerned Kiwis wanting us to give them this option.

    "The priority for us is to ensure that food safety is not compromised and that more waste isn't created as a result.

    "Part of our service will include training our team, making sure containers are clean and leak proof, and ensuring that containers are weighed correctly to ensure customers are only paying for the weight of the product they've purchased."

    The new service will be trialled in the Christchurch and Auckland stores before being rolled out nationwide, Ms Hannifin said.

    Countdown Manurewa has put its reusable bag options on display as the single-use plastic bag ban comes into force.
