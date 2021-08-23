Countdown brings up temp staff from Hamilton

Countdown has brought up 12 temporary workers from Hamilton to work in its Penrose e-store amid Auckland staff shortages.

As of Thursday, about 2100 Countdown staff are isolating around the country due to the current outbreak of Delta in the community.

Around 19 of its stores are locations of interest and eight in Auckland are temporarily closed due to low staff numbers.

Countdown confirmed to 1 NEWS 12 people via recruitment agency AWF were coming up to Auckland.

"These people work the same shifts and like all of our stores, our Penrose eStore has robust health and safety measures in place for Alert Level 4 to keep our team and communities safe," a spokeswoman said.

Health authorities confirmed Thursday a staff member at Countdown Westgate had tested positive for the virus under the Alert Level 4 lockdown.