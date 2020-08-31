TODAY |

Countdown on Auckland's North Shore closed for cleaning after exposure to Covid-19

Countdown on Auckland's North Shore closed for cleaning after two visits by a positive Covid-19 case.

A spokesperson for Countdown told 1 NEWS the Browns Bay Countdown is currently undergoing a "deep clean".

The visits took place on Tuesday August 18 between 10:15am and 11am and Wednesday August 26 between 11am and 11:30am.

"Late this afternoon we were contacted by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service about two visits to Countdown Browns Bay by a customer/s who have now been found to have Covid-19," Countdown says.

"The Auckland Regional Public Health Service has advised us that these visits are deemed casual contact exposures.

"We are now going through our own processes, including closing the store immediately to deep clean it. We have not been asked to take this step, rather it is our policy to do so.

"We would reiterate to customers the importance of using the NZ Covid-19 tracker app when visiting a Countdown store."

The news comes as a further five cases of Covid-19 were reported in the community at the 1pm briefing.

Auckland moved to a new Alert Level 2.5 today, with the rest of the country remaining at Alert Level 2.

