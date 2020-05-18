TODAY |

Councils under pressure as rates rises floated amid Covid-19 pandemic

Source:  1 NEWS

Councils are under pressure around the country as residents and businesses push back on potential rates increases. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

About 60 per cent of a council's funding stream comes from rates, with the other 40 per cent having taken a hit. Source: Q+A

About 60 per cent of a council's funding stream comes from rates, with the other 40 per cent having taken a hit under Covid-19. 

Local Government NZ president Dave Cull said councils around the country were confronting the issue of funding lines, such as loss of fees and the closure of venues, having been reduced by the need for spending remaining the same or increasing. 

Of the 67 local authorities around New Zealand, 21 councils have indicated they will reduce rates. 

"Whether it's deprioritising spending and therefore being able to reduce rate increases, or whether they're borrowing a little to make up for what they would normally take in rates, and some councils are taking something out of reserves," Mr Cull said. 

Eleven councils have committed or signalled a rates freeze, including Dunedin, Christchurch, Tasman and Taupō District, Waikato, Hawke's Bay and Bay of Plenty Regional Councils. 

Watch the TVNZ1's Q+A video about for the full story. 

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:01
Tonga mourning the loss of Ned Cook, a warrior in its war on methamphetamine
2
Fears up to 30 per cent of NZ manufacturing companies could close
3
Watch: Rare sighting of large pod of dolphins cruising down river near Ngatea
4
Rest home asked to apologise for failing to properly care for resident who later died in hospital
5
How Covid-19 is affecting New Zealand's children
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:43

Back to school brings full tummies again for vulnerable kids, thanks to KidsCan

Oil tanker off Taranaki poses spill risk that could cost taxpayers
05:11

Tech expert dispels 5G myths after arson attacks on cell phone towers

Chances of Kiwi kids contracting mysterious syndrome linked to Covid-19 'very low', but authorities on the lookout