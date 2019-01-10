TODAY |

Councillor pleads with Fonterra to reconsider Kāpiti factory closure

Source:  1 NEWS

A Kāpiti Coast District Councillor has penned a letter to Fonterra, asking them to reconsider the closure of their Kāpiti cheese factory in Paraparaumu. 

The popular cheese brand is currently produced on the Kāpiti Coast Source: 1 NEWS

Fonterra announced at the end of September the plant on the Kāpiti Coast will close in April next year.

The dairy giant says production will be absorbed into their Eltham plant, opening up a potential 34 new jobs, while losing 65 jobs at the Te Roto factory. 

District Councillor Gwynn Compton says to move production out of the brand's namesake is "short-sighted and fundamentally flawed."

"It's no longer the plucky little provincial food company that could, rather it's simply another stock brand of a heartless corporate giant." 

Compton sent a letter supported by 2,377 signatures to Fonterra's CEO Miles Hurrell yesterday, urging him to reconsider. 

