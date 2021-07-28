Councillor fears $1000 Dunedin water bill increase with infrastructure reform

The Government needs to "slow down" on its proposed reforms to New Zealand's water infrastructure, according to local body officials in Dunedin and Taupō.

Councils throughout New Zealand have taken a stance against the proposal, which is expected to cost about $185 billion over the next three decades.

The reforms would see the current 67 water authorities across the country, which are owned and managed by councils, condensed into just four, which would essentially be controlled by central government.

However, while he agreed on the outcome, Dunedin city councillor Jim O'Malley this morning told Breakfast he had concerns about the pathway.

"Slow down a little bit and talk to us and really genuinely talk to us, we have solutions that we believe can help you achieve the outcome that you want to achieve," he urged the Government.

"We agree on the outcome but we don't agree on the path going forward and this looks like cutting edge 1980's economic theory coming back to bite us again."

O'Malley said the Government had spoken for councils on what their perception of "the burden" was, but he said they don't see the burden in the same way.

"We acknowledge that it's there and we also completely agree that these reforms have to happen, but I don't think many people are very comfortable with these water authorities and that's something I flagged early on."

He said for Dunedin's 140,000 ratepayers, their water bill would increase from around $600 a year to between $1600 and $1800.

Also on Breakfast this morning, Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas said everyone has the right to A-grade water, but that it needed to be affordable.

"The people own these assets so they must have a say, there must be time for a say, and the whole result of this needs to be economic and affordable for the people," he said.

Trewavas also agreed with O'Malley that the Government needed to "slow the bus down".

"It's all happening too, too, too fast, you know - our rate payers don't understand and are just getting the grip on it," he said.

"I just put out a mayoral statement about two days ago and I've had so much inundated social media traffic back and calls to the office and all that sort of thing. It's just all happening too quick.