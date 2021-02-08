TODAY |

Councillor calls for Māori flag to permanently feature on Auckland's Harbour Bridge

Source: 

An Auckland councillor is calling on the Government to keep the Tino Rangatiratanga flag flying from the Harbour Bridge permanently.

The national Māori flag known by it's Maori name Tino Rangatiratanga flapping on a windy day in trees. Source: istock.com

The red, white and black flag - commonly known as the Māori flag - has flown alongside the New Zealand Ensign each Waitangi Day since 2009.

North Shore councillor Chris Darby said only having it on certain days felt tokenistic.

"We're maturing, and I think we've just got to catch up now... surely we're ready to fly two flags alongside each other in partnership."

He added it was hard to justify flying only one flag when so much bilingual public messaging was already in place on Auckland's public transport and other services.

Darby said his proposal already had the blessing of Ngāti Whātua, and the support of MPs Chlöe Swarbrick and Shanan Halbert, and Auckland City councillors Richard Hills and Pippa Coom.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Auckland
Social Issues
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Government offers lump payment for self-isolating employees awaiting Covid-19 test results
2
Insurance industry mulls possibility of pandemic event cover exclusive to NZ
3
Councillor calls for Māori flag to permanently feature on Auckland's Harbour Bridge
4
Hours of traffic congestion expected as holidaymakers return home
5
South Africa suspends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine drive after trial results
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Subtle but beautiful' Aurora Australis graces Otago sky for Waitangi weekend
00:34

Free produce available for Otago residents affected by lead contamination from tomorrow

02:56

Sharp drop in prisoners receiving help for drug addiction behind bars

'We cannot blame sharks for us encountering them more' - shark expert