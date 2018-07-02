 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Council tells family to remove backyard tree house it says breaches Building Code

share
Anna Burns-Francis

Anna Burns-Francis 

Fair Go Reporter

A Dunedin family has been told to remove a backyard tree house after the council decided it was in breach of the Building Code. 

The treehouse’s owner was notified by the city council that a complaint had been received about it.
Source: Fair Go

The tree hut, built by grandad Trevor Norman, has given his grandsons Logan, Devon and Ethan hours of fun.

But a visit from the Dunedin City Council – prompted by a privacy complaint from the neighbours – has seen the tree house in line for the chop.

Trevor – who built the platform with a friend – is questioning what the council is spending its resources on.

"What's wrong with kids playing in their own backyard anymore, are we not allowed that?" he said.

"I don't see why the Council would waste their time on it."

The platform, ladders and railing sit in the plum tree owned by Trevor's daughter Janice Norman-Oke.

"They've all had their friends over. We've got quite a few kids in the neighbourhood, they've all been over climbing it. They all have gone home and said to their parents they want one too," said Janice.

But shortly after it was built, Janice was notified by the Council that a neighbour had complained the tree house disturbed their privacy.

Rachael and Martin Morris said they approached the Council asking about "guidance regarding privacy, and in the process alerted the Council about the tree house structure".

Council inspectors visited, and decided that while there was no breach of privacy – the tree house didn't meet the Building Code.

"I think it's rather ridiculous," said Janice.

The structure isn’t exempt under provisions for private playground equipment, because the safety railing takes the overall height to more than three metres – which means, it needs a building consent.

And the Council – which refused to be interviewed by Fair Go – said in a statement that even if the tree house was within the height limit, the structure "doesn’t meet building code requirements around structural integrity and safety from falls". 

Janice, a health and safety consultant, has no doubt the structure is safe.

"It is bolted and nailed into the tree in numerous places.Yes it's made out of pallets, but it's got Tanalized 4x2 underneath it, it's very safe," she said.

"At the end of the day if they were to hurt themselves it's me that has to look after them, so I'm not going to expose them to an unsafe structure."

The Council would not give further detail to Fair Go about which specific sections of the code it felt the tree house breached, and said it had not done a formal report into its construction.

The Building Act does say councils can make an exemption for work that won’t meet the building code, if they decide it doesn’t endanger any people or property.

And that’s exactly what Janice reckons should happen here.

"I think it's ridiculous... It's a children's playhouse, seriously get a life" she said.

Related

Property

Dunedin and Otago

Anna Burns-Francis

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Family members smile after hearing the news that the missing 12 boys and their soccer coach have been found, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. A Thai provincial governor says all 12 boys and their coach have been found alive in the cave where they went missing over a week ago in northern Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Rescuers find 12 boys and football coach trapped in Thailand cave alive, 'but the operation isn't over'

00:15
2
The star forward writhed like he’' been shot after his ankle was tapped.

Watch: Brazilian superstar Neymar takes play-acting to pathetic new level, writhes on the ground in embarrassing fashion

00:33
3
Now, the difficult task of getting the group to safety begins.

Watch: First images of youth football team and coach trapped inside Thai cave for over a week released - 'You are very strong'


4

Man who struck $12 million Lotto Powerball jackpot nearly didn't buy ticket due to long supermarket queue

06:53
5
The treehouse’s owner was notified by the city council that a complaint had been received about it.

Council tells family to remove backyard tree house it says breaches Building Code

03:29
Scott Donaldson said being pushed backwards by storms for days on end was de-motivating during his two-month voyage.

Solo trans-Tasman kayaker Scott Donaldson spent night in hospital with son after two-month voyage

The trip was undertaken, fittingly, to benefit Asthma New Zealand and Asthma Australia.

00:15
Belgium's Nacer Chadli, third left, celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's third goal during the round of 16 match between Belgium and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Rostov Arena, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018. Chadli scored once in Belgium's 3-2 victory. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Watch: Belgium complete miracle comeback, snatch injury time winner to break Japan's hearts and earn quarter-final clash with Brazil

Nacer Chadli scored the winner in the Red Devils' 3-2 win in Rostov.

00:33
Now, the difficult task of getting the group to safety begins.

Watch: First images of youth football team and coach trapped inside Thai cave for over a week released - 'You are very strong'

The boys can be seen perching on a slope inside the cave, dressed in shorts and t-shirts, asking what day it is.

Family members smile after hearing the news that the missing 12 boys and their soccer coach have been found, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Monday, July 2, 2018. A Thai provincial governor says all 12 boys and their coach have been found alive in the cave where they went missing over a week ago in northern Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Rescuers find 12 boys and football coach trapped in Thailand cave alive, 'but the operation isn't over'

A leading American cave rescue expert said many challenges remain for the rescuers.

17:41
Work hard and you should be able to enjoy a decent life, or at least be able to pay the rent, right? Well for some working Kiwis living pay check to pay check that's not happening.

The Working Poor: In a job, but unable to make ends meet

Sunday explores why so many Kiwis are in work but still struggling to fund the basics like rent and food.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 