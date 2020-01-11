Council to subsidise Nelson cafés joining takeaway cup bond scheme

A council subsidy is being offered to cafés and coffee carts in Nelson to take part in a takeaway cup bond scheme.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nelson City Council is offering up to $120 to cafés and coffee carts to take part in the scheme where they have not already received support to do so.

The programmes CupCycling or Again Again allow customers to “borrow” a cup from the café for a small fee, and either return the cup to any participating cafe to get their bond back.

Alternatively, they can swap it for a new cup.

The council’s group manager of infrastructure, Alec Louverdis, said the vast majority of disposable takeaway cups are not recyclable and end up in landfill.



“Nelson City Council is committed to reducing waste, the subsidy is there to help cover the set-up and initial operational costs.

Your playlist will load after this ad