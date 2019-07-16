TODAY |

Council quick to hush alarm over potential multi-million dollar liability to Tasman ratepayers

Kaitlin Ruddock
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Kaitlin Ruddock

The Waimea Community Dam project in Tasman has yet again become the subject of controversy, with questions raised over its risk to ratepayers in the future.

Work to build the 53-metre-high concrete-face rock filled dam is underway, with Waimea Water Ltd aiming to have it finished and filled up by February 2022.

The $104.4 million dam is being paid for through a partnership between irrigators, Tasman District Council, Nelson City Council, and central government grant and loan funding.

Local resident Kevin Walmsley recently shared details of the project’s agreement terms, released to him under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act, which cites a clause that could lead to the council being liable for costs of up to $50 million.

He called for the clause to be removed from the dam’s contracts to “protect ratepayers funds”.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The project has faced fierce opposition over rising costs to ratepayers and possible harm to the environment. Source: 1 NEWS

At a press conference held today in response to concerns, Tasman Mayor Richard Kempthorne said the $50 million wasn’t a “liability” to council but a “fallback provision in case council acts to undermine the partnership” it has with irrigators.

“Any reasonable person would say that there should be consequences to breaking an agreement where significant investment has been made,” he said.

One way the clause could be triggered would be if the council made changes to the water rights of irrigators who are investing in the dam.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The heat is on Tasman District councillors today as they decided whether to go ahead with the construction of the Waimea Community Dam. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Kempthorne said he didn’t think the dam project would have gone ahead without such a clause.

The Tasman District Council has today made the summary of the clause available on its website.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Richard Kempthorne says the clause is reasonable given the $104.4 million investment. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Kaitlin Ruddock
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:52
'Absolute tragedy' on Bay of Plenty roads as police confirm five deaths in tourist bus crash
2
Coastguard to benefit from America's Cup, with 26 support boats set to be donated post-regatta
3
KiwiBuild reset sees 100,000 house target scrapped, 5% deposits for first home buyers introduced
4
'They've done nothing in 25 years' - Aussie pundit suggests axing Warriors if NRL expands
5
Air NZ passenger unhappy after airline refuses to change name on ticket after measles warning
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Pay freeze will see nearly 6000 Fonterra staff miss out on bonuses and pay rises

Chinese Embassy sends ambassador to Rotorua, offers condolences, after fatal tourist bus crash

'Women's gifting circle' groups in NZ are illegal pyramid schemes, Commerce Commission warns

Chicken and egg exports halted after possible virus discovery at Otago farm