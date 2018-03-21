Council looking at subsiding airline to keep flights running from Auckland to Kāpiti Coast

The Kapiti Coast District Council is looking at options which could include subsidising an airline provider in order to keep flights to Auckland out of the Kāpiti Coast.

Air New Zealand announced in April they would suspend services from the regional airport. Since then, the council, local MPs, and residents have lobbied for the airport to have a new operator take on the route.

On Thursday, the Kapiti Coast District Council will discuss its options.

"We have been continuing to work positively with all the parties involved following our work over recent months since Air NZ’s decision. That includes undertaking and commissioning airport customer research to assist any potential future operator," Mayor K Gurunathan told 1 NEWS.

Air Chathams has been negotiating taking over the route with the Kapiti Airport, but do not expect any decision to be made soon.