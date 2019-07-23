TODAY
00:32
Jacinda Ardern admits it will take 'a few Budgets' to effectively tackle poverty
Black Caps star Jimmy Neesham parties with Silver Ferns after World Cup win, plays street cricket and gives batting tips
All Blacks, Steve Hansen huddle around tiny phone to watch moment Silver Ferns win World Cup
Silver Ferns coach hails Maria Folau's mental strength amid husband Israel's controversy
IRD warns Kiwis about 'convincing' new email scam
07:58
Fair Go: Should you have to pay to reply to marketing text messages?
02:01
Potential cannabis growers probe industry opportunities
Great Barrier Island groups take waste issue to court
05:12
Fair Go: Flash-frame alcohol ads on SKY 'really upset' viewer
00:24
Oranga Tamariki has 'more work to do' around keeping children safe as new figures show many still harmed in care
Unsure Noeline Taurua to take her time deciding future - 'I'm not going to leave Netball NZ in the lurch'
Auckland friends flip giant tyre for 24 hours to raise mental health awareness
Petition of 13,000 against decriminalising abortion to be presented today
Breakers sign rising Chinese star from NBA's Global Academy - 'He's not your usual point guard'
01:00
Controversial refugee policy on Middle East and Africa 'up for review', says Jacinda Ardern
Silver Ferns timeline: How NZ went from Commonwealth Games shame to World Cup glory in 15 months
'This is a crisis, it's make or break now' - 1 NEWS to look at how Tonga is battling meth trade
All Blacks, Steve Hansen huddle around tiny phone to watch moment Silver Ferns win World Cup
Netherlands to Bluff - world’s longest electric car journey comes to an end