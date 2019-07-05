TODAY |

Council investigation after man lay 'dead for days' in Auckland flat

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is calling for an investigation after reports a pensioner lay dead for days in a partially council-owned flat.

Bryan McGinty, aged in his 70s, was found dead in his Leabank Court flat in Manurewa on June 24.

A neighbour said paramedics who found Mr McGinty's body told them it was likely he had been dead for five or six days.

Haumaru Housing runs the flats, which are 51 per cent owned by charity The Selwyn Foundation and 49 per cent owned by Auckland Council.

Mr Goff said the situation must be fully investigated.

"I have directed council officers to seek a full report from the board of Haumaru on this matter. Should it be required we will seek an independent review of how this matter was handled."

Haumaru Housing chief executive Gabby Clezy said they were deeply saddened by Mr McGinty's death.

"We put the care, concern and dignity of our tenants first and foremost and we are communicating with his family to help them through this difficult time," she said.

"We had been working with Mr McGinty for some time to provide support so he could continue living independently in Leabank Court. We last spoke to him just days before his passing."

Haumaru Housing has more than 1400 senior citizen flats.

rnz.co.nz

, New Zealand - February 08, 2015: Volcanic landscape of the Auckland volcanic field as seen from Mount Eden
Auckland. Source: istock.com
