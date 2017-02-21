Council 'flying squads' to deal with problematic Auckland freedom campers

Auckland Council will have a round the clock enforcement team to deal with problems arising from freedom campers.

The council announced yesterday it has established 29 spots around the region where freedom campers will be encouraged to park up for the night as part of a two-month pilot "dispersal" programme.

Speaking on TVNZ's Breakfast today, Councillor Linda Cooper says a "flying squad will go out and have a chat" with freedom campers causing problems.

"We will encourage people to move on and send them to different places," Ms Cooper said.

"We do have a public nuisance bylaw, so we do have powers to do something."

Ms Cooper says the members of the public can ring the council at anytime to report a problem.

The council says it welcomes tidy and respectful freedom campers as they bring $1.2 million per month into the local economy. They are encouraged to stay in the new designated spots.

An estimated 320 freedom camping vehicles are travelling on Auckland's roads or parked in public places each day over summer.

This has caused tensions with locals and causing overcrowding and rubbish in popular places.

The new sites are in the Franklin, Rodney, Hibiscus and Bays, Upper Harbour, Howick, Maungakiekie-Tamaki, Puketapapa and Albert-Eden local board areas.