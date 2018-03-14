 

Council designer applauds apartments with no car parks as 'heroic', but businesses unsure

A 33-unit apartment building has been built in Auckland without any car parks, which developers say is the way of the future, but local businesses say it will just lead to more congestion.

Source: Breakfast

The Daisy Apartments opened in Kingsland this month, Stuff reports, but tenants will not have any internal parking and will be forced to use the street.

Developers Ockham Residential have said this is the way of the future, and that major transport hubs are less than 100m away.

But nearby business owners say it will not stop people owning cars, and those people would likely impede parking for their business.

Auckland Council urban designer Ludo Campbell-Reid says those who have purchased apartments in the building "know what they are getting into".

"People have bought these properties and they know there are no car parks and they know this is a different type of lifestyle," Mr Campbell-Reid told TVNZ 1's Breakfast.

"I think its a heroic effort by the architects and also the people who are going to buy these apartments.

"Auckland has historically had one of the highest rates of car ownership in the whole world ... it's a big deal for the city."

Mr Campbell-Reid said the building is about 1km from the Mt Eden bus station, and 350m from the new bus lanes.

"There are actually some parts of Auckland that have fantastic public transport, and this is one of them."

He said Auckland is slowly but surely changing, in terms of preferred transport, pointing to an almost-2500 per cent increase in the use of rail since 1994.

Mr Campbell-Reid was understanding of businesses who had concerns about more cars on the street, and said "this is an issue we'll have to work through".

