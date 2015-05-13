 

Council consents indicate home building growth - report

New Kiwi homes are completed in 97 per cent of cases when a council has granted consent to build, Stats NZ says.

This led to 28,000 homes being built in New Zealand in the year ended March 31 out of 31,000 consents granted.

With Kiwi house and rent prices soaring across the country over the past year and housing in demand, Stats NZ's Melissa McKenzie says it is important to know how many houses were actually being built.

"While consents ... are a good indicator of construction, we want to know how many are actually being built across New Zealand," she said.

The rate of building was up from 2008 and the effects of the Global Financial Crisis when 93 per cent of consents led to homes being completed, Stats NZ said.

It currently takes about 10 months for a new home to be built after a dwelling consent is granted.

The lag was about six months in 1998, and 12 months in 2008.

The Government estimates there are about 1.84 million private dwellings in New Zealand.

Top
