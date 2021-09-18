Council budget cuts will have big impact on South Auckland - Efeso Collins

Auckland councillor Efeso Collins says another round of Covid-19 induced budget cuts by the council would have a massive impact on south Auckland, which is still getting over last year’s cutbacks.

By Stephen Forbes, Local Democracy Reporter.

His comments come as the Auckland Council starts work on its 2022/2023 budget.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced this week that the city’s operating revenue was expected to fall by between $65 and $160 million due to the latest alert level 4 lockdown.

He said last year’s Emergency Budget and the more recent 10-year Recovery Budget had factored in another potential outbreak of the pandemic. But Goff said any further Covid-19 related disruptions could increase budget pressures.

Goff said he did not anticipate the need at this stage to raise rates above the 3.5 per cent increase set out in its 10-year plan, and it was still operating under a self imposed debt to revenue limit of 290 per cent.

But Manukau ward councillor Efeso Collins said the council’s projected drop in revenue was “substantial”.

“The necessary budget cuts will have a major impact on the community which is tough for all of us to shoulder,” he said.

“I would be very concerned at further cuts because the impact on Manukau would be immense. The suggested revenue loss to Auckland Council is again substantial so we would welcome all ongoing support from the Crown.”

Collins said the council’s budget cutbacks from last year were still being felt in Counties Manukau.

“The impacts on south Auckland have been especially challenging because the area has significant socioeconomic issues to contend with.”

The council approved its Emergency Budget in July last year after forecasting a $475 million drop in revenue and costs of up to $224 million to boost the city’s water supply due to the drought.

A number of major council-funded projects in south Auckland, including Transform Manukau and Ōtāhuhu Town Centre upgrade were affected.

Manukau ward councillor Alf Filipaina shared Collins’ concerns, but said he’s still trying to quantify exactly how much of an impact the latest Covid-19 lockdown will have on the council’s finances.

“I want to get all the information I can to see what sort of situation we’re in, so we can have an informed debate about this,” Filipaina said. “Because at the moment we really don’t know.”

He said so far councillors have only heard estimates for the expected drop in operating revenue of between $65 and $160 million due to the latest Delta outbreak.

But Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor Angela Dalton was confident the council could avoid another round of budget cuts.

However, she said it’s important that the council focuses on its core services and projects it is already committed to.

“We need to hold fast to finishing what we have started in terms of our capital delivery plan across the council,” Dalton said.

“This is not a time to bring new ideas to the table, we have existing commitments to fund, like our climate change action plan, depreciation, equity to funding for the local boards.

“The work done on the emergency and recovery budgets should hold us in a position where there is no requirement for another Emergency Budget, shocks like lockdowns were factored into the work we did in the first three years of the long term plan.”