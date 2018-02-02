 

Council asks the community - Poverty Bay or Turanganui a Kiwa-Poverty Bay?

Gisborne District Council are seeking feedback from the community about changing the name of Poverty Bay to Turanganui a Kiwa-Poverty Bay.  

The original name was given to the area by Captain James Cook after arriving in New Zealand in 1769.
The town's mayor says the public response to the planned change has so far been positive.

Meng Foon says that the feedback from the Facebook and community debates are suggesting to just make it 'Turanganui a Kiwa' as 'Poverty Bay' has no relevance or meaning.

The online survey is open to the public, and can also be filled out at council offices before February 9. 

The application of research and consultation will go to the New Zealand Geographic Board who will then undertake a statutory consultation period before making a decision.

