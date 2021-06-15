TODAY |

'Could've killed someone' - Dashcam captures car speeding through red light in Upper Hutt

Abbey Wakefield, Breakfast Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Brian Childs and Andrea Taare were out for a walk in Upper Hutt when a car sped through a red light as they were crossing the road.

Two people crossing the road avoided being struck. Source: Randall Drummond

Randall Drummond happened to record this morning’s entire incident at the intersection of SH2 and Totara Park Road on his car’s camera.

“I was gobsmacked given how long it was red.” Drummond said.

Taare told 1 NEWS there are lots of accidents near that intersection and she always looks twice before crossing the road.

“I couldn’t quite believe it,” Taare said.

“They could’ve killed someone,” Childs said.

Police have been contacted for comment.

New Zealand
Transport
Wellington
Abbey Wakefield
