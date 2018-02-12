 

'I couldn't say no' - Kiwi Victoria Secret model on return to NZ for Project Runway

Victoria Secret model Georgia Fowler is returning home to host TVNZ2's first ever Project Runway New Zealand. 

Ms Fowler will be following in the footsteps of model and host of the US show Heidi Klum.
Source: Breakfast

Georgia quickly rose to supermodel status after being spotted by Karl Lagerfeld.

She started modelling 10 years ago and since then has been travelling non-stop. 

Fowler told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning: "It's a crazy life and I'm definitely looking forward to coming back to New Zealand for a little bit."

Georgia Fowler has modelled for several international brands including Chanel, MiuMiu, and Yeezy.

Source: 1 NEWS

Fowler will watch a group of ambitious designers battle it out in challenges designed to test creativity and resourcefulness.

At the end of each week one will be sent home.

The last remaining designers will be tasked with designing and creating an entire collection, which ultimately decides who is crowned the winner.

"They approached my agency and obviously I couldn't say no. I think it's going to be the most amazing experience," Fowler said. 

"Project Runway is global and I'm really honoured to be the host in New Zealand"

Could you be New Zealand’s next fashion sensation?

If this sounds tailor made for you apply now: CLICK HERE

Stay tuned for more details on Project Runway New Zealand.

