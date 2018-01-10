 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Could it be you? Mystery deepens as Levin's multi-million dollar winning Lotto ticket still not claimed

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The winner of a $6.5m Lotto prize from a ticket sold in Levin after Christmas has still not claimed it, now the mystery is the talk of the town.

Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.
Source: 1 NEWS

The owner of the store which sold the lucky ticket, Dave Lyons, said locals often popped in to grab a ticket, and visitors also stopped on their way through town while heading off on holiday.

"The store has been buzzing over the past two weeks, with people coming in to see if their ticket is the winner or to see if anyone has claimed the prize yet," he said.

"The rumour mill is in overdrive and I've heard all sorts of different stories about who people think the winner might be."

A steady stream of locals have been coming in hopeful they are holding the winning ticket.

"Few aunties haven't checked their tickets. I told them, go down check your tickets, you never know could be a winner," one person told 1NEWS.

The $6.5m Powerball First Division prize is the 15th First Division prize sold at the store and their first ever Powerball win.

Related

Manawatu-Wanganui

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
The Brisbane Heat captain was aggrieved that one of his players was controversially given out against Hobart.

'Wasn't the right decision!' Brendon McCullum fumes at rival skipper after controversial obstruction dismissal

00:11
2
The TV icon's estate was caught up in flooding and mudslides that have killed at least 13 in California.

Video: Oprah surveys her $50m California mansion 'devastated' by mudslides

00:22
3
A raging couple have wandered through the background of a Chanel 4 live cross with columnist Andrew Pierce in the UK.

Watch: 'F*** you' – couple's expletive-laden row interrupts live TV broadcast

4

Man arrested after Good Samaritan dragged up road in ugly hit and run in Lower Hutt

5

ERA rules that Christchurch farm exploited volunteer workers, fed them spoiled meat

Auckland, New Zealand - January 11, 2014: New Homes on January 11, 2014. House prices are booming around New Zealand - with the average price of an Auckland city home rocketing to $735,692.

House prices up 6.6 per cent across NZ last year, sales volumes plunge

QV says the frenzy of the previous three years gave way to more normal activity in NZ's housing markets.

00:39
Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of sexual misconduct.

Watch: James Franco says sexual misconduct allegations 'not accurate' on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have accused Franco of sexual misconduct.

02:29
The double Paralympic gold medallist says a travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

'There's so many things to do that are exciting' - Liam Malone shares reasons for shock retirement

The double Paralympic gold medallist says travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

00:26
The man kept a cool head and was eventually rescued after the accident near Kawhia Harbour.

Waikato hunter sends goodbye text to wife after accidentally stabbing himself while in the bush

Friedmann used techniques he'd learned from watching Bear Grylls to help him survive.

01:52
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Could it be you? Mystery deepens as Levin's multi-million dollar winning Lotto ticket still not claimed

Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 