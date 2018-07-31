 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Could you fall victim to accidental-non disclosure when buying insurance?

Fair Go
Topics
New Zealand

We re-visit an insurance case that looked hopelessly lost - but wasn’t. Source: Fair Go
Topics
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:59
Retirement villages are all the rage, but safety and security come at a price.

Moving out of retirement village costs family large chunk of inheritance
2

Great white sharks and orca battle for territory off South African coastline
3

Most read story: Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'
4

Winston Peters doubles down on prediction there will be National Party 'infighting' after they 'take out' Simon Bridges and Paula Bennett
5

Fire rips through popular suburban Auckland eatery

MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Police car generic.

Woman dies following single-vehicle crash north of Auckland
Fire generic

Truck and trailer carrying hazardous goods crashes, rolls into ditch near Ohakune

Fire in suburban Auckland restaurant draws large emergency response

03:05
Matua Povey’s Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Māngere received six brand new bikes becuase of his honesty.

Auckland teacher returns bike that fell off truck, and his school's rewarded

Most read story: Family of girl killed in Ruapehu bus crash release touching tribute - 'Fly free our beautiful angel'

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Accidents

This story was first published on Monday July 30.

Hannah Teresa Francis. Source: Supplied

The family of the 11-year-old girl who died after a bus rolled while travelling down from Mt Ruapehu's Tūroa ski field on Saturday have released a touching tribute to her.

The NZ Herald reports that Hannah Francis' Mother Michelle Bruton and father Matt Francis said their family is still trying to come to terms with the devastating loss of "our beautiful daughter".

"She was the light of our lives and will be missed by all who knew her," Ms Bruton said in a statement.

"Hannah was an empathetic, kind-hearted, beautiful child who wouldn't hurt a fly. She was loved by everyone she met and left a lasting impression.

"Her sister Charlotte and stepbrothers Josh and Caleb all loved her dearly and will be lost without her.

"She loved animals, especially her cats and she would do anything to help you.

"Our hearts are broken and will never be the same. Fly free our beautiful angel. May you rest in peace."

The bus carrying 31 passengers crashed while travelling down Ohakune Mountain Road from the Tūroa skifield around 2.30pm on Saturday, injuring a number of passengers and claiming Hannah's life.

Glen Eden Intermediate Principal Maree Stavert has addressed a message to parents and caregivers, saying yesterday the school received the sad news that one of its students had passed away as a result of the injuries she sustained in the bus accident.

Ms Stewart said Hannah was a Year 7 student and will be sadly missed by her friends, classmates and teachers.

"We are sure you all join us in expressing our heartfelt condolences to Hannah's family at this extremely difficult time," she wrote.

Topics
New Zealand
Accidents
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:50
The NZ First leader was at his evasive best this morning when discussing Ms Ardern’s transition back to PM on Thursday.

'Not the Neve you're talking about' - Winston Peters playfully reveals he's met a 'Neve', but not Jacinda Ardern's daughter

'We decriminalised cannabis in 2010' - researcher says police increasingly shifting priority to fighting P

Winston Peters doubles down on prediction there will be National Party 'infighting' after they 'take out' Simon Bridges and Paula Bennett

Jacinda Ardern set for return to duties as Prime Minister as maternity leave comes to an end

Watch: 'Firenado' phenomenon blamed for rapid spread of US wildfires explained by Dan Corbett using 3D modelling

Live stream: Breakfast

Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand

Make sure you stay ahead of the latest news, both nationwide and internationally, from the 1 NEWS team. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand